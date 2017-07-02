All Points Bulletin: Fist of Fools Psychology

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.

Alain’s picks:

Chain of Fools

If the late bronze age societies were so advanced why did they collapse in such a short frame? A look at the chain of interdependencies that make it all too easy.

Oldtaku no Radio goes deep when looking at the original Read or Die OVA.

The ideas of Jungian psychology are all over the Persona game but what are they actually talking about?

The confrontation between Cortes and Moctezuma grows close.

Kate’s picks:

Fist of the North Star Live on Stage!

Yes, a stage play is in the works which focuses on side characters and not the main cast. Now if only it were a musical!

This post looks at the Silent Voice exhibit and the real locations featured in the movie.

Phantom Thieves are sadly not an inherent part of Jungian psychology: