All Points Bulletin: Fist of Fools Psychology

- Chain of Fools
If the late bronze age societies were so advanced why did they collapse in such a short frame? A look at the chain of interdependencies that make it all too easy.
- The Paper Chase
Oldtaku no Radio goes deep when looking at the original Read or Die OVA.
- Jungian Psychology 101 for Persona Fans
The ideas of Jungian psychology are all over the Persona game but what are they actually talking about?
- “If the Spaniards Want to Eat You, Let Them”
The confrontation between Cortes and Moctezuma grows close.
- Fist of the North Star Live on Stage!
Yes, a stage play is in the works which focuses on side characters and not the main cast. Now if only it were a musical!
- A Silent Pilgrimage
This post looks at the Silent Voice exhibit and the real locations featured in the movie.
Phantom Thieves are sadly not an inherent part of Jungian psychology:
