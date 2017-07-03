Case Closed Reviews: Spring 2017

First impressions are great but what about our thoughts after we’ve watched an entire series week to week? We figured our listeners might want to hear our final impressions as well so we’ve created the Case Closed Review podcast. Just like the S.W.A.T. Reviews, these will be mini-podcasts and completely off the cuff.

Final impressions of Attack on Titan S2 from Wit Studio. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of Granblue Fantasy the Animation from A-1 Pictures. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

Final impressions of The Eccentric Family 2 from P.A.Works. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Yowamushi Pedal: The New Generation from TMS Entertainment. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD

First impressions of Kenka Banchou Otome: Girl Beats Boys from Studio A-Real and Project No. 9. It is streaming on Crunchyroll. DOWNLOAD