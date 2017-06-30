The June 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Battle Girl High School – Sentai Filmworks
- Clockwork Planet (light novels) – J-Novel Club
- GESELLSCHAFT BLUME – Yen Press
- HELLS – Discotek
- Hinako – Sentai Filmworks
- Hinowa ga CRUSH! – Yen Press
- Hitorijime My Hero – Sentai Filmworks
- IM: The Great Priest Imhotep – Yen Press
- Infini-T – Udon
- Kaiba – Discotek
This series has been popular in the recent Secret Santa picks.
- Love and Lies – Sentai Filmworks
- Made in Abyss – Sentai Filmworks
- No Game, No Life (movie) – Sentai Filmworks
- Princess Principal – Sentai Filmworks
- Project A-Ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group – Discotek
- Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody – Discotek
- Project A-Ko 4: Final – Discotek
- Soul Link – Discotek
- Vatican Miracle Examiner – Sentai Filmworks
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Amazon Prime adding Welcome to the Ballroom, Altair: A Record of Battles, Lights of the Clione, Hell Girl 4
- Anime Strike adding Love and Lies, Hitorijime My Hero, Princess Principal, Vatican Miracle Examiner, Katsugeki! Tōken Ranbu, DIVE!!, Altair: A Record of Battles, Welcome to the Ballroom, Lights of the Clione, Hell Girl 4
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Ergo Proxy, Black Cat, Texhnolyze, Aquarion EVOL, Black Blood Brothers, Aquarion, Senran Kagura, Yu-Gi-Oh Vrains, Serial Experiments Lain, C-Control, Hina Logic, A Centaur’s Life, Classroom of the Elite, Restaurant to Another World, Saiyuki Reload Blast, Eureka Seven, Soul Eater, Attack on Titan: Junior High, Casshern Sins, Doamayger-D, Red Data Girl, Eccentric Family, Sky Wizards Academy, Gantz, Aquarion Logos, Devil May Cry, Fox Spirit Matchmaker
- HIDIVE adding Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Battle Girl High School, GATE, School-Live, Chivalry of a Failed Knight, Love and Lies
:O
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Shundan!, Cross Account
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- 2 New Weekly Shonen Jump Titles Shundan! and Cross Account Starting
- Inferno Cop Getting 2nd Season
Hopefully the toys they bought at the last AnimeNEXT will only make this season better.
- New Special Chapter for Maid Sama! Announced
- Anime Green-lit for My Girlfriend is a Faithful Virgin Bitch Manga
Really, universe, really?
- World End Crusaders Manga Launching
- Peach-Pit Starting New Manga Series
- Hakaiju Creator Beginning New Manga
- Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto Manga-ka Launching New Series
- New Manga Coming from Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Creator
- 2 New Sound! Euphonium Movies Announced
- Sequel Revealed for Hotaru no Hikari SP Manga
- Voice Actor Hikaru Midorikawa Writing Manga Series
- 3rd Season Green-lit for Encouragement of Climb
I really need to watch the second season of this now that it is avalibale.
- More Disney Fireball Anime Announced
What a pleasant surprise!
- Steins;Gate 0 Manga Adaptation Revealed
- ERASED Creator Starting New Manga
- The Case Files of Lord El-Melloi II Novels Getting Manga Adaptation
I so want to start reading this yesetrday.
- Liar Game Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Manga Adaptation of Yuki Yuna is a Hero Movie Starting
- Futari H Getting Gag Spin-off Manga
- Creator of Eat-Man Stating New Series
- Basilisk Novel Getting Manga Adaptation
- Co-Production Chad & Clark CG Series Announced
- Cells at Work! Spin-off Manga Starting
I’m glad this series is doing well enough to warrant a spin-off.
- KissxSis Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- OVA Added to Hajimete no Gal DVD/BD
- Nights of Azure 2 Game Getting Manga Spin-off
- New Chapters of Hello Hari-nezumi Announced
- As the Gods Will Creators Working on New Manga
- Anime Green-lit for The Rising of the Shield Hero Light Novels
This is my fault, everyone. I’m so sorry.
- New One Piece Special Revealed
- Food Wars! Getting 3rd Season
- Netflix Anime Revealed for Rilakkuma Mascot
- Justice League Origin: Wonder Woman Manga Starting
- Manga Announced for Granadia Saga Franchise
- 2 Anime Projects in the Works for Idolish 7 Games
- Iron Ghost no Shojo Manga Launching
- New Manga Weapon Geek Starting
- Wixoss, Bang Dream!, Maximum The Hormone Getting Manga in Coro Coro Aniki Magazine
- 2nd Season Announced for The Silver Guardian
- Attack on Titan 3rd Season Green-lit
Thank goodness.
- Sankarea Manga-ka Drawing New Series
- TV Anime Coming for Comic Girls Manga
- New Manga Tama Kick Launched
- Coro Coro Comics Magazine Getting Web Anime Special
- Akiko Higashimura and Jong Gu Zee Collaborating on Manga
- Pluto, Patlabor, Taimashin, Mechronicle, Windy Kliro, Sushi Ninja, Girls Jockey Anime Projects in the Works
- Improv Anime from PPAP Comedian Revealed
- Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor Anime Announced
I am both excited and slightly apprehensive.
- Manga Adaptation of The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days Game Starting
- Yamishibai Getting 5th Season
- Unaired Episode Included on Granblue Fantasy the Animation DVD/BD
- Anime Green-lit for How to Keep a Mummy Manga
- Love Rice Getting 2nd Season
- Your Name Spin-off Novel Getting Manga Adaptation
Has anyone read this manga?
- Anime Announced for Comedy Manga Chio-chan no Tsugakuro
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Cowboy Bebop American TV Series in Production
Stop now.
- Series Based on Aino Kekkon Sodanjo Manga Announced
- Love Concierge Getting 2nd Season
I really want to check out this show.
- 2nd Season Green-lit for Medial Manga Konodori
- Movie Announced for Kasane Manga
