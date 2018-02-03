Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Where Have all the Memes Gone, Long Time Passing?

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- Now If We Get Arcueid People Will Have to Get Salty About All New Servants Not Being Released
The Valentine’s Event in the Japanese version of Grand Order finally introduced Semiramis to the summoning pool so another meme is dead. Also apparently someone at Delight Works played Cookie Clicker.
- They Say in Gatch Hell, Gudako Comes First We’ll Make Gatcha Hell a Place in America
The English FGO website is translating the Learning with Manga! comics.
- Mr. Holmes is a Music Man
Here comes the second OST for Grand Order.
- Use New Servants, But Keep the Old. One is Silver, the Other is Gold
This trailer for Fate/Extella Link has highlights from the old Servants as well as the new ones.
- Is He Still Sumanai When Hunter Monsters?
Monster Hunter Frontier Z is adding special Fate/Apocrypha materials to the game.
- Don’t Buy a Fake Faker
Only buy the real deal when purchasing this new Archer figure.
- Always Keep a Backlight for Emergencies
You can now buy the single for the theme of Cosmos in the Lostbelt.
- Now That is a Bonus
A game like that is a great way to convince someone to maybe pay Japanese home video prices.
- It is Rin’s Birthday!
If you reading this when I post it. Also, the Fate website has a special Rin Wallpaper up for the celebration!
- Resturant Review
ANN looks at Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family.
- More Arthurian HIstory
Another look at the various mishmash of stories that make up the Arthurian Legend.
- First Look at First Valentine
Kibadori Rue did some art on Twitter with some more detail on the CE art for Valentine’s Day.
- The Better Love Story from Apocrypha
Unless you like Sieg and Jeanne.
- Helena Blavatsky Would Make a Good Hogwarts Student
I think she could easily sneak in there.
- I Would NEVER Associate Columbus with Valentine’s Day
But the recent event has sadly linked them.
- The Many Flavors of Ninjas
Buster Ninjas, Arts Ninjas, and Quick Ninjas.
