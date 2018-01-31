Most Wanted: January 2018

In these posts, we’ll highlight some of our recommended new U.S. manga and anime releases. The Line-up posts have helped record what gets licensed (among other things), while Most Wanted will help to record when those licenses actually come out. We might even throw in a light novel or game from time to time.
These lists are as much for you as they are for us. Let us know what you are most looking forward to picking up!
- Ace of Diamond vol. 7
- Anonymous Noise vol. 6
- Giant Killing vol. 10
- Haikyu!! vol. 19
- Kimi ni Todoke vol. 28
I already had a chance to read this. The final Christmas and New Year’s celebration of their high school days was very sweet. This volume was a return to the more sweet and simple friendship and romance as opposed to the more serious conversations the series has been having recently. A nice break before all the big life decisions will be made.
- My Boyfriend in Orange vol. 2
- My Neighbors the Yamadas BD
- One-Punch Man vol. 13
- Orange Future
- Real Girl vol. 10, 11, 12
Real Girl wraps up with these volumes. I picked this as one of the best manga of 2017. It’s a great time to pick it up if you haven’t already!
- Space Brothers vol. 31
- Tanaka-kun is Always Listless BD
Don’t forget about this gem from the 2016 season.
- Whisper of the Heart BD
