The January 2018 Line-Up

New Licenses in the U.S.
- Captain Tsubasa – VIZ
- Free! -Take Your Marks- – Funimation
YIPPIE! Hope I can see it in theaters.
- Free! -Timeless Medley- Kizuna – Funimation
- Free! -Timeless Medley- Yakusoku – Funimation
- Futaribeya – TokyoPop
TokyoPop is just the unkillable zombie of the manga world.
- Great Mazinger – Discotek
- Hanger – TokyoPop
- High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- – Funimation
- Ibitsu – Yen Press
- Is it Wrong to Expect a Hot Spring in a Dungeon? OVA – Sentai Filmworks
- Konohana Kitan – TokyoPop
- Lu Over the Wall – GKIDS
- The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar (light novel) – J-Novel Club
- Mia and the Forbidden Medicine Report (light novel) – Cross Infinite World
- Negima! – Sentai Filmworks
- Negima!? – Sentai Filmworks
- [New Life+] Young Again in Another World – J-Novel Club
- Night is Short, Walk on Girl – GKIDS
- Pop Team Epic – Sentai Filmworks
It only makes sense that the Holy Emperor of memes would be licensed instantly.
- RWBY Official Manga Anthology – VIZ
- Toriko the Movie: Secret Recipe of Gourmet God! – Discotek
- Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku – Kodansha USA
- Yona Yona Penguin – Sentai Filmworks
- Zatch Bell: 101st Devil – Discotek
- Zatch Bell: Attack of Mechavulcan – Discotek
New Crowdfunding Projects
- Horror of the Underworld Anime Short
- Idol Connect -Asterisk Live- Anime Film
- It’s My Life Anime Short
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Pop Team Epic, Card Captor Sakura: Clear Card, How To Keep a Mummy, Working Buddies!, Sanrio Boys, Touken Ranbu Hanamaru S2, Märchen Mädchen, Hitori no Shita The Outcast 2, Hakyu Hoshin Engi, The Silver Guardian 2, gdgd men’s party, Overlord II, Kaiju Girls S2, Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line, Desert Punk, Kaze no Stigma, Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar, PUCHIM@S, Guyver, Haganai, .hack//G.U. Trilogy, Origin, Chaos;HEAd, Good Luck Girl!, Today’s Menu for Emiya Family, Show by Rock!!, STARMYU, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid OVA, Case Closed (1-130), Red Garden, Venus Project: Climax, Shangri-La, Spice and Wolf II
- Crunchyroll Manga adding Dragon Zakura Two
- Funimation adding Pop Team Epic
- HIDIVE adding Pop Team Epic, Dame×Prince Anime Caravan, Armed Girl’s Machiavellism
- TOKU adding The Ultraman (anime)
- Tubi TV adding Yū Yū Hakusho, C – Control – The Money and Soul of Possibility, Nobunagun, Eden of the East, A Certain Magical Index, A Certain Magical Index II, A Certain Scientific Railgun, A Certain Scientific Railgun S, Ai Yori Aoshi, Ai Yori Aoshi ~Enishi~, Ergo Proxy, Fairy Tail, Akira, Street Fighter Alpha: Generations
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding BOZEBEATS, ACT-AGE
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Hataraku Oniisan Getting Spinoff Manga
- Manga Based on A Certain Magical Virtual-On Game Launching
- Galaxy Express 999 Getting New Manga Chapter
A whole new chapter of people getting gunned down in cold blood.
- Sequel Manga Launching for Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation
- 4-Panel Manga Spinoff Starting for DARLING in the FRANXX
- So Cute It Hurts!! Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- New Manga Shukan Shonen Hachi Launching
- Fate/Zero Manga-ka Working on New Series
- New Tiger & Bunny Anime Revealed
I’m curious if they can relight that fire.
- Saga of Tanya the Evil Movie Green-lit
- 2nd Seasons Announced for Kakegurui
- Hakumei and Mikochi OVA Revealed
- Puzzles & Dragons Game Getting New Anime
- Movies and 2 More Seasons of The King of Fighters: Destiny Announced
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Bakemonogatari Novel
- Shojo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Franchise Getting Another Manga Adaptation
- Manga Adaptation of Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter Starting
- LDK Manga-ka Launching New Series Men’s Life
- Fantasy Light Novels Otherside Picnic Getting Manga Adaptation
- New Manga Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi Launching
- Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody Spin-off Manga Starting
This is another series I keep seeing new about but have no idea what it is about.
- 2 Manga Based on Tenka Hyakken Franchise Announced
- Black Sister Insomnia Manga Beginning
- Brave10 Manga-ka Release Short Manga
- Franchise Bakutsuri Bar Hunter Anime Green-lit
- KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Anime Green-lit for Cells at Work!
This is great news! I want more fans of this series. And the episodic nature of it means we don’t have to worry about where the anime ends.
- New Gegege no Kitaro Anime in the Works
- Tactics Manga Getting New Series
- Manga Adaptation of Ashita no Joe Spin-off Anime Announced
- K Series Getting New Manga
K keeps marching along.
- 3rd Season of Ninja Girl and Samurai Master Green-lit
Yes! The battle (and hilarity) continues!
- 86 -Eighty-Six- Light Novel Series Getting Manga Adaptation
- New Manga Bucho-chan Launching
- Anime Adaptation of Grimm’s Notes Smartphone RPG Green-lit
- CG Anime Project from The Relative Worlds’ Director Announced
- Marvel Future Avengers Anime Getting 2nd Season
I didn’t even remember there was a 1st season.
- Mizu Sahara Launching Okashiratsuki Manga
- 3 New Manga Starting for Inazuma Eleven
- Original Anime Sakkai Eightraid Revealed
- Black Clover Getting Spin-off Gag Manga
- Bonobono Creator Beginning New Manga Series
At first glance I thought this was the author of Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo and I was very confused. It is a very different artist.
- Another New Chapter Announced for Revolutionary Girl Utena Manga
I’m impressed that Utena is still a name that people respond to even years later.
- Julietta Suzuki Releasing New Manga Chapter
Yes!
- Anime Green-lit for How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Light Novels
- Anima Yell! Manga Getting TV Anime
- New Aikatsu! Series Revealed
- Kasei Zombie Novel Getting Manga Adaptation
- Anime Announced for Fumikiri Jikan
- Asobi Asobase Anime Green-lit
- New Manga from Venus Versus Virus Creator Starting
- Dwarf Studios Releasing 2 New Anime Shorts
- New Manga Suginami Tobatsu Komuin – Dungeon Kinmu no Hitobito Launching
- SNK 40th Anniversary Manga Lever Gacha Archive Starting
A romantic comedy centered around playing SNK Fighting Games. Not the oddest romantic comedy premise but hardly the expected either.
Isn’t that premise of High Score Girl?
- Original Anime Release the Spyce Revealed
- French Comic Radiant Getting Anime Adaptation
- Anime Green-lit for Smartphone RPG Merc Storia -Yujutsushi to Suzu no Shirabe~
- Kemono Friends Director Reveals New Anime
- Oya-san to Boku Getting Anime Short
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Ao-Natsu Romance Manga Getting Movie
- Hyouge Mono Manga Getting Live-Action Adaptation
- Movie Announced for Sensei Kunshu
- Real Account Getting Film Adaptation
- Series Green-lit for Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms Manga
This seems like a story that could effortlessly adapted to live action.
- Anitomo TV Series Announced
- Movie Revealed for Crime Manga Gangoose
- Tenshi janai! Getting 2 Movies
- TV Series and Movie Announced for Missions of Love
- Boys Over Flowers Season 2 TV Series Revealed
