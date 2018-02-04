All Points Bulletin: Detectives on Mars

If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on an APB drop us a line via email or Twitter.
- A New Detective is on the Case!
I’m very excited about this animated detective series project on Kickstarter. There’s already a pilot episode to entice which was a lot of fun and had a great atmosphere.
- Tropes Done Right
Great write-up of the wonderful Chronicles of Prydain book series. I just recently re-read these myself and its such a goodie.
- “No Matter How Much I Make Up, There’s Stuff in History That’s Just as Bad, or Worse.”
History on Fire teams up with The History of Westeros Podcast to examine some (but hardly all) of the real world historical influences on Game of Thrones.
- What Are 20 Years Between Friends?
Some clarifications on the history of Khosrau Anushirawan.
- Just Make it Cheaper!
A look at why modern AAA games cost so much to make.
- The Dying Martians
A look at the Martian half of Ray Bradbury’s The Martian Chronicles.
Fingers-crossed for this project to get funded!
Advertisements