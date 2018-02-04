All Points Bulletin: Detectives on Mars

narutaki_icon_4040_round Kate’s picks:

  • A New Detective is on the Case!
    I’m very excited about this animated detective series project on Kickstarter. There’s already a pilot episode to entice which was a lot of fun and had a great atmosphere.
  • Tropes Done Right
    Great write-up of the wonderful Chronicles of Prydain book series. I just recently re-read these myself and its such a goodie.

hisui_icon_4040_round Alain’s picks:

narutaki_icon_4040_round Fingers-crossed for this project to get funded!

