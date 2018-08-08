Pre-Otakon 2018: Otakon EVOL and the Super Dimensional Mugen Attack

(note: No Type-Moon Weekly News Round Up or All Points Bulletin this week)

2018 is the year of The Mecha at Otakon. Many of the guests are mecha related, and there are a whole slew of mecha panels and workshops every day. Shoji Kawamori’s work on Macross and The Vision of Escaflowne alone could give a convention a robotic atmosphere but Nobutoshi Canna, Kanetake Ebikawa, Masaya Matsukaze, Tatsuyuki Nagai, Yoh Yoshinari, Toshifumi Yoshida, and Masahiko Otsuka make it a mecha matsuri. In addition, there’s two Final Fantasy concerts, a healthy lineup of other guests, lots of non-mecha programming, and many of the people behind Mystic Messenger. So there is a smorgasbord of content for robot fans but enough for everyone else as well.

Beyond that, we are very curious to see how Otakon settles into DC in its second year. It will be interesting to see how many fans come back now that Otakon has shown that its first year in DC went well, how many new people come out thanks to positive buzz, and what Otakon does differently to capture the attention of fandom in general.

Our tentative schedule for the convention:

Friday

09:00 AM Fate/Stay Confused

09:00 AM Transformers: The Birds & The Bumblebees

10:15 AM Toshifumi Yoshida Q&A

10:15 AM Gundam Wing: A Retrospective

12:45 PM ProZD Q&A

01:00 PM Nobutoshi Canna Autograph

01:00 PM Kanetake Ebikawa Autograph

01:00 PM Shoji Kawamori Autograph

02:20 PM Hiroatsu Kihara Q&A

03:15 PM Shoji Kawamori Q&A

04:00 PM Anime Magical Girl Photoshoot

04:30 PM Nobutoshi Canna Q&A

05:00 PM My Hero Academia Photoshoot

05:45 PM Kanetake Ebikawa Panel

07:00 PM The Science of Mecha

07:00 PM Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy

08:30 PM Glittering Courtesans and Illustrious Geisha: The Working Women of Yoshiwara [18+]

08:45 PM For the Love of Folklore: A Fan Perspective on Rumiko Takahashi

09:30 PM The Evolution of Action Shōnen

10:45 PM A Brief History of Mecha: The Changing Symbolism of Giant Robots Over 50 Years

12:00 AM Panel Of The Galactic Heroes : A New Thesis

Saturday

09:00 AM Mecha Fight Club: Discussions in Giant Robots

09:00 AM Cancelled Anime: Gone Before Their Time

10:15 AM A Look Inside Studio Pierrot

11:00 AM Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Photoshoot

11:30 AM PTSD in anime- Why all mecha pilots need therapy

12:15 PM Little Witch Academia Live Drawing

12:45 PM Apocalypse in Anime

02:30 PM Hi Score Girl Premiere

03:15 PM Firearms of the Empire of Japan

04:30 PM History of Mecha Pt. 1: The 60s & 70s

05:45 PM New Anime for Older Fans

07:00 PM Anime Face Lift: Remakes and Revivals Over the Decades

08:15 PM Fate/Stay Night and Type Moon: A World of Magic and Mystery

08:15 PM For Boys By Girls: The Women Who Make Shounen Manga

09:30 PM Coats, Steel, and Pixie-Cuts: The Life & Times of Nightow

10:45 PM Gattai! Mecha Anime of 198X

Sunday

09:00 AM The Ultimate Tanaka Yoshiki Fan Panel

09:00 AM Dawn of the Rising Sun: Japan Before the Samurai

10:15 AM Yuri on Ice vs. Figure Skating

10:15 AM Tatsuyuki Nagai Q&A

11:30 AM Otakorp and You: Demographics and Financials

12:00 PM Maid for You – The Art of Table Talk & Japanese TTRPGs

02:00 PM Anime’s Inside Jokes and Cultural References Explained

02:00 PM A New World: Intimate Music from Final Fantasy

03:00 PM Closing Ceremonies

04:00 PM Con Feedback Session