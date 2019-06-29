Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup: Take Your Stance as a Boxer

This Saturday post is the weekly Type-Moon news in addition to the regular APB post on Sunday. If you have any suggestions for what to highlight on the Type-Moon Weekly News Roundup drop me a line via email or Twitter.
- The Grace Period Begins
The Lord El-Melloi II Case Files begins July 6th.
- So Close to the Answers
The third PV for the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files dropped just before the show started.
- Two For One
Flat Escardos and Svin Glascheit share the spotlight for the Lord El-Melloi II Case Files video.
- I Officially Name Her Straw Hat Yu
Some more FGO Chaldea Park costumes. Type-Moon is very foolish for not letting people buy these outfits in the game.
- Nobunaga Endgame
The next Guda Guda event has been announced.
- The Demons of Anime Expo
The US premiere of Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia will be Anime Expo.
- MRGRGR!!
I just hope the NYC version of the Fate/Grand Order U.S.A. stop has an equal level of guests.
- The Butterfly Wanders into China
The Chinese release of Lost Butterfly has its own poster.
- Where Do I Begin?
Crunchyroll tried their hands at a guide to the Fate universe. Would you give this to your friends with an interest in Type-Moon?
- Buying Vengence!
Preorder the Count of Monte Cristo Nendoroid.
- Sisterly or Sarcastic?
They now have reproduction glasses for Leonardo da Vinci and Hans Christian Andersen.
- Dinner For Everyone
You can now buy the merchandise from the recent Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family event officially online.
- Combo Deal
They are reprinting Fate/Stay Night and Fate/Hollow Ataraxia as a combo pack.
- Hello Primate Murder
Fou has a bunch of crossover merchandise with Hello Kitty characters.
- Aku Soku Zan
Tenka Hyakken is adding in Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya characters for a collaboration event.
- The Three Heroines
They are releasing a chat CD for the three main heroines for Heaven’s Feel.
- Become a Part of the Chaldea Security Organization
They are hiring staff for the FGO Fes. 2019 backstage staff.
- The Fatespain Question
The Fatespain website originally spawned more questions than answers.
- Clarification
Some details about the Fatespain site came out but not all the answers.
- The Conclusion
The actual announcement from the Fatespain site.
- Saint Vs. Cat
Who will triumph?
- Hokusai Brushes Up
Mt. Fuji does not just draw itself.
- Against the Ninja
You must become the Ninja Saber to fight the Ninja Saber.
- All Saints Day
The number of Jeanne D’Arc faces keeps growing.
- Boba Cat
Atalanta is taking a break.
- No Mercy
The Servants of Yuga Kshetra give no quarter and ask for none.
- Mother and Daughter at the Beach
Lovely.
- No Protection From This Protection
Mash is unstoppable.
- Visit from the Plague Doctor
Asclepius makes house calls.
- Is the Order a Rabbit?
Bradamante is Back.
