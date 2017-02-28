The February 2017 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Am I In Love or Just Hungry? – VIZ
- Arakawa Under the Bridge – Vertical Inc.
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – J-Novel
- Black Butler (live-action) – Funimation
- Captain Harlock Endless Orbit SSX – Discotek
- Chihayafuru – Kodansha USA
And Animated Ink rejoiced!
- Fighting Foodons – Discotek
- Freedom – Discotek
- The Full-Time Wife Escapist – Kodansha USA
- Gundam Wing: The Glory of Losers – Vertical Inc.
I now see a path towards the insanity of New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop.
- Hatsune Miku: Future Delivery – Dark Horse
- Helvetica Standard – Vertical Inc.
- House of the Sun – Kodansha USA
- Imperfect Shojo – Vertical Inc.
- In Another World With My Smartphone – J-Novel
- Jackass! – VIZ
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Thankfully it is not a Johnny Knoxville yaoi manga.
- Napping Princess: The Story of the Unknown Me – Yen Press
- Ne Ne Ne – Yen Press
- Peach Heaven – Kodansha USA
- A Springtime With Ninjas – Kodansha USA
- Seven Deadly Sins – Funimation
- A Strange and Mystifying Story – VIZ
- Time Jam: Valerian & Laureline – Sentai Filmworks
With the live action movie coming out in July this makes perfect sense.
- Tokyo Tarareba Girls – Kodansha USA
- Ultra Maniac – Discotek
- Voices of a Distant Star – Vertical Inc.
New Crowdfunding Projects
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Ao Oni: the Animation, Super Gals!, Gasaraki, Umi Monogatari
- Daisuki adding Heavy Metal L-Gaim, Aura Battler Dunbine
- Gundam.info adding Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
- Hulu adding Gundam 00, Gundam Wing, 08th MS Team, Gundam the Origin, Gundam Seed
- Netflix adding Gantz:O
- Tubi TV adding Geneshaft, Mars Daybreak, Jin-Roh, Juden Chan, Z/X Ignition
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Rainbow Day Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Creator of Toriko Starting New Comedy Manga
- OVA Announced for Gabriel Dropout DVD/BD
- Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru Getting Sequel
- Shiro Amano Starting Arasa Quest Manga About Women RPG Players Over 30
- OVA Announced for BanG! Dream
I always wonder if that name was deliberately chosen to be provocative or if that is just an accident.
- Boruto Spin-off Manga Starting
- More Servamp Anime Green-lit
- Survival Game Club! Manga-ka Starting New Series
- Two New Battle Spirits Manga Launching
- NisiOisin Works Getting Crossover Manga
Kate’s version of the end of the world.
- TV Anime Announced for Ahogaru: Clueless Girl
- Buppu na Mainichi Anime Shorts Revealed
- Original Final Fantasy Manga Starting
- Ancien and the Magic Tablet Film Getting Anime Short
- Bamboo Blade Creator Launching New Manga
- Inio Asano Starting New Manga Reiraku
About a lone manga-ka. Partially biographical?
- Flowers of Evil Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- Anime Green-lit for Tsuredure Children Romance Manga
I read that as Tsundere children at first.
- Movie Announced for Biblia Kosho-do no Jiken Techo
Bookstores and mystery-solving, yes please!
- 2nd Season Coming for New Game!
- The Idolm@ster SideM Game Getting Anime Adaptation
- Co-Production Robomaster the Animated Series Revealed
- Gourmet Girl Graffiti Manga-ka Starting New Series
- New Queen’s Blade Anime Announced
- MAPPA Working on Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler Anime
When you can’t make more Akagi anime.
- Splatoon 2 Manga Adaptation Green-lit
- Anime Revealed for Akindo Sei Little Peso Smartphone Game
- Kino’s Journey 1st Novel Getting Manga Adaptation
I would love more Kino anime as well.
- Natsuhiko Kyogoku’s Tesso no Ori Novel Getting Manga
- Love and Lies Anime Announced
- Manga Adaptation Coming for Love Kome -We Love Rice- Anime
- Movie Revealed for Bungo Stray Dogs
- More Ghost in the Shell Tribute Manga Announced
- New Megazone 23 and Pretty Sammy Projects in the Works
What a pair to be in the same news article.
- Puzzle & Dragons X TV Anime Getting 2nd Season
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Kado: The Right Answer
- Captain Manga Getting Sequel by Yuji Moritaka
- Akame ga KILL! Manga-ka Starting New Series
- 2nd Season Revealed for Ninja Girl & Samurai Master
EXCELLENT!
- More Hell Girl Anime Coming
- 2nd Season of Shonen Ashibe Go! Go! Goma-chan Green-lit
- Love Live! Sunshine!! Getting 2nd Season
- Anime and Manga Project Marvel Future Avengers Announced
I wonder if this will be similar to that Disc Wars one.
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spin-off Manga Beginning
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Hito wa Mita Hi ga 100 Percent Getting TV Series
- Series and Movie Announced for You Don’t Know GUNMA Yet
- TV Adaptation of Koi ga Heta demo Ikitemasu Revealed
- Movie Announced for Biblia Kosho-do no Jiken Techo
- Sundome and Very Private Lesson Manga Getting Films
- Movie Announced for Principal Manga
