The Speakeasy #088: Rudolf the Black Cat, Hayate the Combat Butler, MST3K, Your Name

Ongoing Investigations: Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return from Netflix, Rudolf the Black Cat from OLM Digital and Sprite Animation Studios, Hayate the Combat Butler (finale) by Kenjiro Hata, Robot x Laserbeam (Ch. 1-3) by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, Your Name from Comix Wave Films.

Song: “Nandemonaiya” (movie version) from Your Name by RADWIMPS

Food for Thought: Which type of ending has the most emotional impact to you–happy, sad, or ambiguous? Why?

Topics: Leiji Matsumoto Writing Work that Connects His Universe, Japanese Digital Manga Market grows 27.5%, Rumiko Takahashi Has 200 Million Copies in Print, Blazing Transfer Student Live-action Netflix Series, New TV Anime Block.

