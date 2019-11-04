When the Cicadas Podcast

hisui_icon_4040_round Don’t worry I am still able to podcast and the latest episode of Oldtaku no Radio. I went on with @QX20XX and we talked about the famous/infamous series, Higurashi When They Cry. The series is best known as the horror/mystery series where cute girls murder each other is grizzly ways. I came on the show as someone who watched the series in the past but also played the original visual novel. It is definitely a podcast where three of us found it thought provoking and fascinating and one of us would have rather watched Wild Cardz on loop 50 times rather than watch Higurashi again. Listen to the episode to find how who is who.

Don’t worry. As the picture above proves I was able to work in Type-Moon to the conversation. And best of all this time it was not entirely forced but in fact relevant to the conversation. Awesome!

Listen to Oldtaku no Radio #037 – Higurashi When they Cry

