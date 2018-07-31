The July 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- 10 Dance – Kodansha USA
- 86 (light novel) – Yen Press
- Amagi Brilliant Park – J-Novel Club
- Aria – TokyoPop
- Armored Trooper Votoms – Sentai Filmworks
- Back Street Girls – Kodansha USA
- Baki the Grappler – Media Do International
- Basquash! – Sentai Filmworks
- Beck – Kodansha USA
- Blue Gale Xabungle – Sentai Filmworks
Here comes the remaining mecha work on the bald wizard.
- Bungo Stray Dogs (light novel) – Yen Press
- Burn the Witch – VIZ
- A Certain Scientific Railgun: Astral Buddy – Seven Seas
- Classmates – Seven Seas
- Classroom of the Elite (light novel) – Seven Seas
- Collected Works of Yoshiharu Tsuge – Drawn & Quarterly
- DIVE!! – Yen Press
- Division Maneuver (light novel) – Seven Seas
- Dragon Quest Monsters+ – Seven Seas
- Elfen Lied – Dark Horse
- Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods – Kodansha USA
- FLCL Archives (artbook) – Udon Entertainment
- Galaxy Angel A – RightStuf
- Galaxy Angel AA – RightStuf
- Galaxy Angel S – RightStuf
You don’t get more Alain than Type-Moon or Galaxy Angel licenses.
- Gear Drive – J-Novel Club
- Gleipnir – Kodansha USA
- Grisaia: Phantom Trigger – Frontwing
- Happy Sugar Life – Yen Press
- Hataraki Man – Sentai Filmworks
I’m so glad people can finally see this legally.
- Hello Kitty & Friends – Let’s Learn Together – Sentai Filmworks
- Hiro Mashima’s Playground – Kodansha USA
- Hitorijime My Hero – Kodansha USA
- HOT – VIZ
- Human Crossing – Sentai Filmworks
- Intertwining Lives – Kodansha USA
- JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World – J-Novel Club
A light novel that just cuts to the chase.
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable (manga) – VIZ
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind (anime) – VIZ
Viz clearly believes slow but steady wins the race.
- Junji Ito – VIZ
- Kakegurui Twins – Yen Press
- Keeping His Whims in Check – Kodansha USA
- Key Ring Lock – Kodansha USA
- Kokoro Connect – J-Novel Club
- Last and First Idol – J-Novel Club
- Love in Focus – Kodansha USA
- Märchen der Werwolf – The Annals of Veight – J-Novel Club
- Maria Watches Over Us – Sentai Filmworks
- Megalobox – VIZ
- Mega Man X: Mega Mission (manga) – Udon Entertainment
- MFKZ – GKIDS
- Mirai (novel) – Yen Press
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Elma’s Office Lady Diary – Seven Seas
- Monkey Magic – Discotek
How odd. I JUST finished reading Journey to the West.
- Monster Wrestling – Yen Press
- Mr. Tonegawa – Sentai Filmworks
- Mushoku Tensei (light novel) – Seven Seas
- My Boy in Blue – Kodansha USA
- My Hero Academia: School Briefs (light novels) – VIZ
- The Night is Young, Walk on Girl (novel) – Yen Press
Book from the Eccentric Family author. OMG!
- Nyankees – Yen Press
Yesss!
- Peach Girl – Kodansha USA
- Penguin Highway (novel) – Yen Press
Another book from the Eccentric Family author!!!
- Plunderer – Yen Press
- The Poe Clan – Fantagraphics
- Pokemon Battle Frontier (anime) – VIZ
- Pokemon Sun & Moon (anime) – VIZ
- Reborn! – Discotek
- Revue Starlight – Sentai Filmworks
- Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles – J-Novel Club
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days – Kodansha USA
- Seven Shakespeares – Kodansha USA
Clearly people are picking titles based on my Manga of the Month.
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Heed My Call, Beast! – Seven Seas
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (light novel)- J-Novel Club
- Space Runaway Ideon – Sentai FIlmworks
We watched this one for the blog.
- SSSS.Gridman – Funimation
- Stevllia – Discotek
- Stray Bullet Baby – Kodansha USA
- Tetsujin 28 – Discotek
So glad this got rescued. A great great series from amazing director Yasuhiro Imagawa.
- This Boy is a Professional Wizard – Kuma Holdings
- This Boy Suffers from Crystallization – Kuma Holdings
- Transparent Light Blue – Seven Seas
- Trap in a Skirt – Kodansha USA
- Urusei Yatsura (manga) – VIZ
What the what? Crazy. I need to get this.
- Will I Be Single Forever? – VIZ
- Witch Hat Atelier – Kodansha USA
It happened again.
- Woof Woof Story (light novel) – Yen Press
- Yume de Mita: Anoko no Tame ni – Yen Press
- Yumeiro Patissiere – Sentai Filmworks
Please gimme a physical release!!!
- Yuri is My Job! – Kodansha USA
- Zillion – Funimation
New Crowdfunding Campaigns
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Amazon Prime adding Banana Fish, Seven Senses of the Re’Union
- AsianCrush adding Music Girls
- Crunchyroll Anime adding RErideD, Double Decker, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Radiant, Music Girls, Planet With, Phantom in the Twilight, Angolmois, Calamity of a Zombie Girl, Gintama, Late Night! The Genius Bakabon, The Journey Home, Free! Dive to Future, Lord of Vermilion, Made in Abyss, Holmes of Kyoto, Asobi Asobase, Mr. Tonegawa Middle Management Blues, Starlight Promises, One Room S2, Working Buddies! S2, Monster Strike S3, THE IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls Theater S3, Encouragement of Climb S3, Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories S6, Ulysses: Jeanne d’Arc, Alchemist Knight, Sword of the Stranger, Nichijou, Gosick, C³, Shakugan no Shana S, Outlaw Star, Shakugan no Shana, Ikki Tousen, My-HiME, Trigun
- Crunchyroll Manga adding Planet With, Holmes of Kyoto, Crossing Time
- Funimation adding SSSS.Gridman
- HIDIVE adding Revue Starlight, The Life of Budori Gusko, Armored Trooper Votoms
- Weekly Shonen Jump USA adding Burn the Witch, Shokugeki no Sanji, HOT
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- New Fairy Tail Spin-off Manga Launching
- Piano Forest 2nd Season Green-lit
- Anime Project Announced for So I’m a Spider, So What? Novels
- Aggretsuko Anime Getting 2nd Season on Netflix
Considering the Internet reaction to this show it is a surprisingly timely reaction.
- Idol Witches TV Anime Revealed
- New Strike Witches Anime in the Works
- 2nd Season of IDOLiSH7 Green-lit
- Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Bundled 3rd OVA With Manga
- New Spin-off Manga Announced for Trinity Seven
- TV Anime Green-lit for Domestic Girlfriend
- Oruchuban Ebichu Sequel Manga Launching
- New Spice & Wolf Anime Announced for VR
Should you use a Hololens to experience this?
- More Sengoku Basara Manga Starting
- Movie Revealed for Children of the Sea Manga
- 3rd Season Green-lit for Bungo Stray Dogs
- Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka Anime Announced
- Julietta Suzuki Launching New Manga Ninkoi
Hopefully we won’t have to wait long to get this in English.
- Final Fantasy XV Getting Spin-off Manga
- New K Manga Starting
- Anime Adaptation of 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku Novel Announced
- Isekai Cheat Magician Light Novels Getting Manga
- Music Manga Kono Oto Tomare! TV Anime Revealed
- Another Fairy Tail Spin-off Launching
- Akiko Higashimura Starting New Manga
I’m ready for more of her series!
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica Game Getting Manga Adaptation
- Eat Man Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- New Aphorism Manga Starting
- My Hero Academia Movie Getting Manga 1-shot
- TV Series and Movie Announced for Fate/Grand Order Game
- Reborn! Creator Drawing 1-shot
- Anime Green-lit for Penguin Manga Okoshiyasu Chitose-chan
- New Digimon Project with Original Cast Revealed
- Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine Anime Announced
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Gundam Live-action Movie in the Works
- Chugaku Hijiri Nikki Manga Getting Show
- TV Series of Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju Announced
- Bungaku Shojo Manga Getting Live-action Series
- Streaming Series Announced for BL Manga Pornographer
- Movie Revealed for Archimedes no Taisen Manga
- No Mark Bakuhaito Mahjong Manga Getting Live-Action Film
- Movie Green-lit for Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku
This should be really fun!
- Dorokei -Keishicho Sosa Sanka- TV Series Announced
Advertisements