The September 2018 Line-Up

The Line-Up is a monthly rundown of new anime, manga, novel, and artbook licenses for the U.S. It also lists new streaming/broadcasting announcements and posted crowdfunding projects available to U.S. residents. And finally, it includes anime/manga projects and live-action anime/manga adaptation announcements from Japan.
New Licenses in the U.S.
- Anime-Gataris – Funimation
- Are You Lost?– Kodansha USA
- Blank Canvas – Seven Seas
Autobiographical manga by Akiko Higashimura, hell yeah!
- Blend S – Aniplex USA
- Bloom Into You – Sentai Filmworks
- Creature Girls: A Field Journal in Another World – Seven Seas
- Dinosaur King – Discotek
- Emeth: Island of Golems – Cross Infinite World
- Forest of Piano – Kodansha USA
- The Girl in Twilight – Sentai Filmworks
- I Married My Best Friend to Shut My Parents Up – Seven Seas
- I’m From Japan – VIZ
- Kira-kun Today – Kodansha USA
- Konohana Kitan – Funimation
- Mikami-sensei’s Way of Love – Kodansha USA
- Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious – Seven Seas
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (manga) – VIZ
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Seven Seas
- Mythical Beast Investigator – Seven Seas
- Princess Resurrection Nightmare – Kodansha USA
- Release the Spyce – Sentai Filmworks
The Spice Must Flow!
- Rocket Girls – Sentai Filmworks
- Skeleton Knight in Another World – Seven Seas
- Skeleton Knight in Another World (light novel) – Seven Seas
- Slum Wolf – New York Review Comics
- Snow White with the Red Hair – VIZ
YAAAYYYYY!!!! :DDD
- Teenage Renaissance! David – VIZ
- Today’s Menu for Emiya Family – Denpa
YAAAYYYYY!!!! :DDD
- Tokyo Revengers – Kodansha USA
- Urahara – Funimation
New Crowdfunding Campaigns
- Emma English Dub and BD Release
I glad to see Emma back in the popular fan consciousness.
New Streaming or Broadcasting Announcements in the U.S.
- Crunchyroll Anime adding Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, Double Decker!, Goblin Slayer, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Jingai-san no Yome, Thunderbolt Fantasy S2, Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis, Xuan Yuan Sword Luminary, Slayers Next, Slayers Try, Zombieland Saga, RErideD, Sword Art Online: Alicization, Emma, Aria the Origination, Frankenstein Family
- Crunchyroll Manga adding YanOta: The Delinquent and the Otaku, One Room of Happiness, Talentless Nana
- HIDIVE adding Bloom Into You, Kissdum R – Engage Planet OVA, Spirit of the Sun
- Netflix adding Mobile Suit Gundam UC
- Weekly Shonene Jump USA adding Teenage Renaissance! David, I’m From Japan
New Anime and Manga Projects in Japan
- Haikyu!! Getting Claymation Short
RAD.
- 2nd Season of Kemono Friends Green-lit
- Madoka Magica Mobile Game Being Adapated into Anime
- Grand Blue Dreaming Manga-ka Launching New Series
- Short TV Anime I’m Glad I Could Keep Running Revealed
- Crimson Hero Manga-ka Starting New Series
- 4th Season of My Hero Academia Green-lit
I would be shocked if this were not the case.
- New Ikki Tousen Anime Revealed
- Hi Score Girl Getting OVAs
- Spin-off Manga Announced for Rising of the Shield Hero
Well … fuck.
- Anime Adaptation Announced for Kaiji Spin-off Manga
- New Persona 5 Manga Launching
- Web Manga Starting for Gao Gai Gar and Betterman Crossover
Hopefully this will tie up some of the cliffhganers from GaoGaiGar Final.
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Getting Spin-off Manga
- Anime Starts for Chusotsu Worker Kara Hajimeru Koko Seikatsu Manga
- Otona no Boguya Getting Anime Shorts
- OVA Revealed for The Thousand Noble Musketeers
- 3 New Chapters Coming for Tokyo Tarareba Girls
Bring it on! Then we need even more once it is closer to the Olympics.
- Lost Song Getting New Project
- New Movie Revealed for Macross Delta
- Another Re:Zero OVA Green-lit
- Manga Adaptation Announced for Double Decker! Doug & Kirill
- Movie Green-lit for The Royal Tutor
- Is the Order a Rabbit? OVA and 3rd Season Green-lit
- TV Special Revealed for Pop Team Epic
I hope it is more than Bob Epic Team.
- Stand My Heroes Game Getting Anime Adaptation
- Movie Announced for Seishun Buta Yaro
- TV Anime Revealed for Azur Lane Game
- Naoki Urasawa Launching New Manga
With any luck Billy Bat taught him to be a little less overambitious with his mystery box storytelling.
- Boku no Tonari ni Ankoku Hankaishin ga Imasu Anime Green-lit
- New Saint Tail Manga with New Artist and Character Starting
What an unexpected announcement, plus that bit about a pixiv contest makes this doubly interesting to me!
- Original Anime Koya no Kotobuki Hikotai Announced
- Dorohedoro Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- Anime Green-lit for Mao-sama, Retry! Fantasy Light Novels
- Over Drive Girl 1/6 Anime Announced
- Joshi Kausei Anime Revealed
- Anime Announced for Hokago Saikoro Club Manga
- Prison School Creator Starting New Manga
- Anime Devidol Based on Pachinko Mascots Announced
- Film Announced for Deep Love Novels
- Original Anime Projects Top o Nerae! 3, Akubi o Suru ni wa Wake ga Aru, and Uru in Blue Revealed
- Shikake Gurashi Manga Launching Based on Historical Novels
- New Dear Boys Manga Starting
- Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur 2nd Season Green-lit
- Love Concierge Manga-ka Beginning New Series
- New Sgt. Frog Manga Starting
I miss this manga when it was in English.
- Persona 5 TV Special Announced
- Manga Based on LoveR Game in the Works
- Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!? Manga Getting TV Anime
- Ryo Ikemi Drawing 1-shot and Starting New Manga
New Live-Action Adaptations of Anime and Manga in Japan
- Hajimete Koi o Shita Hi ni Yomu Hanashi Manga Getting Series
- Movie Announced for Hot Gimmick
- 2nd Tokyo Ghoul Movie Green-lit
- 1/100,000 Manga Getting Film Adaptation
- TV Series Announced for Tokusatsu Gagaga
